Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-based pizza franchise specializing in fresh, high-quality food, is kicking off an exciting 2025 following a successful 2024. Last year, Pizza Guys introduced exciting new menu items, opened multiple new locations, and received accolades for its rapid growth and exceptional quality. Building on this momentum, Pizza Guys is set to enter the Texas market in 2025 while further solidifying its footprint in Southern California

In 2024, Pizza Guys celebrated significant achievements, including the opening of eight new locations across California and Nevada. Now operating 94 locations, the brand also signed development deals for seven additional locations and is thrilled to welcome TX to the Pizza Guys Family, setting the stage for further expansion.

Looking ahead to 2025, Pizza Guys plans to expand into the Dallas-Fort Worth area while strengthening its presence in Southern California. To support this growth, Pizza Guys has introduced a Texas incentive program offering reduced royalty fees for new stores signed by the end of 2025.

“Expanding into new communities is always a priority for Pizza Guys, and 2024 proved no different,” said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and Founder of Pizza Guys. “With ten new franchisees and eight new locations, we’re excited to continue growing together into 2025, sharing our fresh, high-quality menu with more communities in California and other new areas.”

Among the highlights of 2024, Pizza Guys debuted two standout menu items. The Signature Garlic Combo Pizza, featuring the brand’s signature proprietary garlic sauce, quickly became a customer favorite. Also, the show-stopping Malik Monk Special—created in collaboration with basketball star and new “Pizza Guy” Malik Monk—offered a unique pizza experience that resonated with many fans. These efforts were bolstered by major accolades, including being named the #1 Fastest Growing Pizza Chain in America to Watch by Eat This, Not That, securing the top spot in the pizza category of Sacramento Favorites 2024, and earning a spot on Franchise Times’ Top 400 franchises list at #354.

“2024 has been an incredible year for Pizza Guys, and we look forward to continuing that success into 2025,” continued Nejad. “Looking ahead, we’re focused on innovation, staying ahead of trends, and delivering the quality service and food we’re known for, while supporting our franchisees every step of the way.”

For 38 years, Pizza Guys has continued to serve up their unique and crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas to their loyal customers. All locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. The brand prides itself on delivering great service through their innovative technology along with their pizzas.