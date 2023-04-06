Pizza Guys Rides Virtual Brand Success

Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-based pizza franchise specializing in fresh, high-quality pizza creations, is riding the wave of success with virtual brands Calzone life and Pizza Piatta inside their kitchens. Calzone life has seen significant growth in a short time and is operating in 54 Pizza Guys locations, while Pizza Piatta is the next effort starting in two locations in Sacramento.

As a brand that has always been at the forefront of menu innovation, Pizza Guys has seen the demand for take-out and delivery options for new and existing customers increase over the past few years. These virtual brands will help Pizza Guys build new customer bases for existing and future franchisees, while also building a platform for new tasty menu item creations.

“Virtual brands are top of mind for all restaurant executives,” says Kamiar Nejad, VP of Innovation for Pizza Guys and Co-Founder of Calzone life and Pizza Piatta, “We know the demand is out there and we are already seeing tremendous success with our Calzone Life brand. We want to continue to stay ahead of trends and give our guests what they want.”

Pizza Piatta offers Modern Italian flatbread pizzas that can be picked up or delivered straight to you. Perfectly crafted recipes topped with premium meats and fresh veggies made to order every single time. The brand offers specialty flatbread pizzas, stuffed cheesy breads, salads, desserts, and drinks from lunch until late night.

Calzone life brings another pizza relative to the Pizza Guys that can be stuffed, sealed and delivered to your front door as well – calzones. The brands calzones are baked and stuffed with various filling that can help commemorate anyone’s culture. Calzone life likes to introduce new unique flavors to everyone, while spreading love through delicious food.

“While Pizza has and always will be the center of attention for Pizza Guys, we’ve decided to introduce a few new tasty options for our pizza lovers,” says Shahpour Nejad, founder of Pizza Guys “We have seen that virtual brands are important as people have demanded takeout and delivery options and that continues. We want to implement these new brands to bring depth into our offerings and find new customer bases.”

For 36 years, Pizza Guys has continued to serve up their unique and crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas to their loyal customers. All locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. The brand prides itself on delivering great service through their innovative technology along with their pizzas.