Pizza Guys Rolls Out Cheezee Garlic Rolls

A Sacramento-based pizza chain specializing in unique flavors and fresh quality food - is serving up something new and delicious to kick off its Garlic Feast Campaign for the holidays: Cheezee Garlic Rolls. The new menu item will be available at all 70+ Pizza Guys locations starting Nov. 1, 2021 and will be a permanent addition to the menu.

The Cheezee Garlic Rolls are made with Pizza Guys’ creamy signature white garlic sauce, filled with gooey mozzarella cheese, and sprinkled with minced garlic. These new rolls are one of the many delicious options that has the chain’s signature white garlic sauce. With over 15 menu items full of garlic flavors, garlic lovers can enjoy an extravagant garlic feast in the comfort of their own home with Pizza Guys.

“Pizza Guys is constantly creating new menu items that customers will love and can’t get anywhere else. Therefore, we are thrilled to be adding the Cheezee Garlic Rolls to our menu,” says Pizza Guys CEO and Founder, Shahpour Nejad. “The garlic and buttery flavors of our Cheezee Garlic Rolls are a perfect addition to any meal or feast.”