Pizza Guys Sets Opening Date for First San Diego Location

Pizza Guys is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and will be opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.

With previous experience running a business, Kazemi was initially attracted to the Pizza Guys brand after seeing their rapid growth. However, after he met with the Pizza Guys team, he knew he wanted to invest in the business. Not only did he love their food but he liked that they provided hands on guidance to ensure success.

“I’m excited to bring the first Pizza Guys location to San Diego,” says Behzad. “Working with a brand that focuses on high-quality ingredients and customer service is sure to become a great addition to the community. In addition, the support and guidance their team provides to franchisees is amazing.”

For 36 years, Pizza Guys has continued to serve up their delicious gourmet pizzas to their loyal customers. All locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. Their ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with pizza lovers and customer-oriented businesspeople.

“We’re happy to finally announce the opening of a San Diego location with the help of Behzad,” says Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “We can’t wait for the San Diego community to be able to enjoy Pizza Guys’ delicious food and superior customer service”