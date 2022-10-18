Pizza Hut Adds 'Melts' Lineup to Menu

Pizza Hut is entering the handheld category with its latest craveable, innovative offering, Pizza Hut Melts. Cheesy, crispy, loaded with toppings, and served with a perfectly paired dip, Pizza Hut Melts are great for a quick savory snack, lunch, or on-the-go dinner for just $6.99 at participating restaurants. Unlike most pizza dishes, Melts were designed for a pizza party of one, giving guests the option to enjoy the delicious taste of pizza without having to order a whole pie, whenever or wherever they want.

One order of Melts features two slices of Pizza Hut's signature Thin N' Crispy crust loaded with an abundance of toppings and cheese, folded over, baked to melty perfection and complemented with a dipping sauce that pairs perfectly with the individual-sized meal. Perfect for any lunch or dinner meal occasion, Pizza Hut Melts are available in four different recipes:

Pepperoni Lover's served with marinara dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken served with buffalo dipping sauce and ranch dipping sauce

Chicken Bacon Parmesan served with ranch dipping sauce

Meat Lover's served with marinara dipping sauce

In a world that promotes the oversharing of information, photos, personal stories and journeys, Pizza Hut decided to go the opposite direction to empower people's desire to "go solo" and indulge in their own craving with this new individual-focused menu item. Dedicated to creating a pizza dish crafted specifically for an individual to enjoy, Pizza Hut is awarding select lucky guests online with $100* if they sign an "MDA" (Melts Disclosure Agreement**) agreeing that they will NOT share images of the new Pizza Hut Melts on their social media channels. That's right, Pizza Hut is PAYING guests NOT to post photos of its NEW products on social media because, hey, Melts aren't for sharing. Head to meltsarenotforsharing.com to sign the MDA for a chance to receive $100 (offer is not available in any restaurant).

"We like to say – pizza is for WE, Melts are for ME because sometimes you want the delicious taste of pizza all for yourself without having to order and share an entire pie," says Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "With Melts, now there's a new way to get the bold flavors of your favorite pizza – or what you might get on your favorite sandwich – just for you, whenever and wherever you want."

Order Pizza Hut Melts available now for $6.99 at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide.