Pizza Hut and Airrack Create World’s Largest Pizza

Airrack, a popular content creator and YouTube star, and Pizza Hut teamed up to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the World’s Largest Pizza on January 18 in Los Angeles, CA. Together, they set the record to celebrate both the return of Pizza Hut’s iconic fan-favorite pizza, ‘The Big New Yorker,’ as well as Airrack hitting 10 million subscribers. Following its creation, the pizza from the World’s Largest Pizza was donated to several charities in Los Angeles.

Last week, Pizza Hut announced “The Big New Yorker,” a New York-style pizza from the 1990s, will be returning to menus at participating restaurants nationwide on February 1 for the first time in 24 years after longstanding popular demand. The Big New Yorker is inspired by the spirit of New York with an XL 16” pizza featuring six oversized, foldable slices with crispy crust and bold flavors including sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning on top just like you would get at an authentic New York pizzeria.

The World’s Largest Pizza, which featured a Big New Yorker pizza recipe, had a surface area of nearly 14,000 square feet (13,990 to be exact). To break the record, the World’s Largest Pizza was made of approximately 13,653 pounds of dough, 4,948 pounds of sweet marinara sauce, over 8,800 pounds of cheese and roughly 630,496 regular and cupped pepperoni. The pizza was fully assembled, topped and then baked in pieces on-site at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“Thanks to my community, 2022 was a BIG year for our channel and I promised them that we’d break this record if they helped me hit 10 million subscribers on YouTube, so here we are delivering on that promise,” says Eric Decker, also known as Airrack. “To make it happen, we had to team up with the most iconic – and my favorite – pizza brand to show that NO ONE OutPizzas the Hut.”

Pizza Hut already holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the highest altitude pizza delivery on land. The pizza was delivered to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in 2016 at an altitude of 19,341 feet.

“Our customers have been begging us to bring back the Big New Yorker for more than two decades, so we knew we had to do something big," said David Graves, President of Pizza Hut. “That’s why we’re setting this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title with Airrack and fans to celebrate the return of this iconic pizza.”

The Big New Yorker pizza will be available at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide for a limited-time only starting February 1, 2023. Hut Rewards members will get exclusive access to try the Big New Yorker starting January 31