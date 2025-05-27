For the first time in BOOK IT!’s 40-year history, Pizza Hut, LLC, announces the launch of the BOOK IT! app — now available in all available app stores. The new app officially launched this month and is designed to help parents keep their children engaged in reading all summer long. This new digital tool empowers families to track progress of their child’s reading, set goals and earn pizza rewards all while preventing the “Summer Slide.”

The Summer Slide is a well-documented dip in reading skills that many children experience during school breaks. Combined over the years, research shows that by the time a student reaches middle school, they’ve lost the equivalent of 2 years of learning to summer slide. *

The BOOK IT! app is part of Pizza Hut’s revitalized summer reading program named, “BOOK IT! Summer of Stories,” which officially launches June 1. The initiative encourages parents to stay engaged with their child’s reading journey and sharpen their literacy skills throughout the summer months. Parents can set monthly reading goals specifically designed to support children from Pre-K through 6th grade and cater toward their child’s unique abilities while monitoring their progress.

Pizza Hut believes every story deserves a great reward, and through this program, young readers can earn one free Personal Pan Pizza® each month in June, July, and August by reaching the reading goals parents set for each month.

“BOOK IT! has inspired a love for reading in millions of children since 1984,” said Lucila Cuello, Chief People and Culture Officer, Pizza Hut U.S. “Now, with the launch of the BOOK IT! app, we’re making it even easier for parents to connect with their kids, set meaningful reading goals and inspire plenty of fun pizza-filled memories with their families. This new platform will help keep reading goals top of mind this summer — and turn progress into pizza!”

To participate, families can download the BOOK IT! app from their preferred app store, set their child’s June reading goal by June 1 and kick off their child’s “BOOK IT! Summer of Stories” reading adventure. Every page turned brings children closer to earning their monthly pizza reward, helping to establish a lifelong love of reading.