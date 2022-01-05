Pizza Hut Begins New Year with BOOK IT! Bundle

Beginning today, Pizza Hut is offering the BOOK IT! Bundle, the perfect way to feed the whole family while accomplishing New Year’s resolutions to give back.

Available through December 31, 2022 at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide, for every BOOK IT! Bundle sold, Pizza Hut will donate $1.00 to our literacy partner First Book, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring educational equity. The BOOK IT! Bundle includes 2 large, 1-topping pizzas and breadsticks making it the ideal feast for past and present BOOK IT! - loving families.

Bringing back all the nostalgic feels, Pizza Hut is also gifting a free special-edition, retro-inspired BOOK IT! t-shirt with online orders of the BOOK IT! Bundle through January 18, 2022. The first 20,000 pizza lovers to purchase the BOOK IT! Bundle online will receive a redemption code that can be entered at theBOOKITshop.com for one (1) free t-shirt. Using their redemption code, they can collect their coveted prize as quickly as they nabbed up their Personal Pan Pizza and BOOK IT! buttons as kids.

"We have supported childhood literacy for 37 years and we’re proud to extend our reach through our partnership with the non-profit organization First Book. To give the gift of reading to those who need it most is an act we find incredibly rewarding and to be able to do it simply by ordering pizza makes it a win-win,” says Pizza Hut CMO, Lindsay Morgan. "We first offered the BOOK IT! T-shirts during the launch of Camp BOOK IT! back in October and pizza lovers claimed over 5,000 BOOK IT! t-shirts in just under three hours, so fans will have to move quickly to get ‘em while they’re hot! Every time I wear a BOOK IT! t-shirt out of the house, the touching comments I get from total strangers remind me of the power of the program and the passion people have for it—we’ve got something special with BOOK IT!”

The BOOK IT! Bundle marks Pizza Hut’s latest commitment to childhood literacy as part of the iconic BOOK IT! program, which was first introduced in 1984 and has since impacted more than 65 million students nationwide as the nation’s longest running, corporate supported reading program.

"Pizza Hut has a long and storied history of supporting reading through its BOOK IT! program, as millions of students and educators can attest,” says Kyle Zimmer, president, CEO and co-founder of First Book. “We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of this current initiative, and to continue to hold hands together to create new opportunities to further educational equity in 2022 and beyond.”

From serving as a matching partner during First Book’s recent “Give a Million” holiday giving campaign, to partnering with the organization to curate a collection of diverse and inclusive children’s book titles as part of First Book’s Stories for All ProjectTM, Pizza Hut is proud to work with First Book to provide high-quality, free, and low-cost books and resources to educators nationwide.