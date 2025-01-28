Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Pizza Hut is bringing back its popular Heart Shaped Pizza.

Available to order February 11 through February 17, this fan-favorite limited time menu item is a medium-sized, customizable one-topping pizza shaped like a heart. Whether for a cozy date night or Galentine’s Day celebration with friends, the Heart Shaped Pizza is the perfect way to spread the love this season.

The Heart Shaped Pizza will be available to order nationwide beginning February 11and starts at $11.99.