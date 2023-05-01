Pizza Hut Brings Cheesesteak to Menu

Pizza Hut is introducing a new, craveable offering to its menu, Cheesesteak. The pizza destination is bringing grilled sirloin steak to a nationally available menu for the very first time, offering the recipe as both a pizza and a crispy handheld Melt. The two new menu items will be available at participating restaurants nationwide on May 2 for a limited time. Starting today, Pizza Hut's Hut Rewards members have exclusive access to be the first to try the Cheesesteak Melt when ordering on the Pizza Hut app.

The Cheesesteak-inspired recipe features new sirloin steak strips in two new mouth-watering menu offerings including:

Cheesesteak Pizza (starting at $13.99 ): A pizza with craveable Cheesesteak ingredients like sirloin steak strips, alfredo sauce, green bell peppers, onion, and topped with parmesan oregano; available as a medium or large sized pizza with your choice of crust.

(starting at ): A pizza with craveable Cheesesteak ingredients like sirloin steak strips, alfredo sauce, green bell peppers, onion, and topped with parmesan oregano; available as a medium or large sized pizza with your choice of crust. Cheesesteak Melt (starting at $6.99 ): A new crispy handheld Melt recipe filled with melted cheese and new sirloin steak strips, loaded with savory toppings, baked to perfection with a crispy crust, then finished with butter and parmesan oregano seasoning; served with ranch sauce for dipping.

"With a history of bringing craveable food to consumers, our culinary team is always thinking of new and creative ways to expand our innovation pipeline," says Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut U.S. "Using top-quality ingredients, these new Cheesesteak offerings deliver a unique taste profile with great value. Whether in our classic pizza form or the crispy handheld Melts, our new grilled sirloin steak is a must try."

To coincide with the launch, Pizza Hut is continuing its partnership with Chain, the Los Angeles pop-up phenomenon, to host Pizza Haute's Dinner Series: a premium, exclusive dining extravaganza for pizza lovers. Led by celebrated Chef Tim Hollingsworth, Chain has quickly amassed a 15,000 person waitlist to attend one of their drops featuring chef-driven approaches to iconic chain restaurant dishes and limited edition apparel.

"We strive to ignite nostalgia in every bite, and to do so in a way that pleases modern expectations and palates" says Chef Hollingsworth, "For this collaboration, I wanted to capture those specific tastes that are exactly like my childhood memories of The Hut. So much of the fun of ordering pizza as a family was in getting different styles, so we're serving three brand new pizzas for Pizza Haute's Dinner Series."

Guests of the Pizza Haute Dinner Series will receive three of Chain's one-of-a-kind culinary creations: The Tri-Tip Supreme – a spin on a potato pizza that features bacon fat and thyme roasted confit potatoes, Classic Pepperoni, and a Vegetarian Supreme – as well as bottles of Chain's pizza-perfect ranch dressing and seasoning blend. Hollingsworth enlisted 'The Professor of Pizza' Noel Brohner of Slow Rise Pizza to create a pan pizza dough that's reminiscent of the iconic Pizza Hut pan pizzas of Chef Tim's youth.

Reservations for the Pizza Haute event series on May 19, 20, and 24 in West Hollywood can be secured by texting Chain at 323.310.4642.