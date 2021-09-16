Pizza Hut to Celebrate National Pepperoni Day with Return of Detroit-Style Pizza

With National Pepperoni Pizza Day around the corner on September 20, fans can celebrate with Pizza Hut.

Just last month, Pizza Hut brought back its Detroit-Style Pizza to menus nationwide for a limited time with one of its most popular recipes being its iconic Double Pepperoni offering. Not to mention, when it was first introduced to menus earlier this year, Pizza Hut served up nearly 80 million pepperonis on Detroit-Style pizzas.

To celebrate, pizza lovers can get their hands on a Pizza Hut Double Pepperoni Detroit-Style Pizza - complete with 32 slices of regular pepperoni and 48 slices of the signature Pizza Hut Crispy Cupped Pepperoni – starting at just $10.99 available for delivery, carryout, contactless curbside or The Hut Lane pickup.