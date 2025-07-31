This wedding season, Pizza Hut is saying “I dough” to love and late-night pizza cravings with a new program: The After Pizza Cake.** In celebration of its Hut Lover’s Line, Pizza Hut is giving lovers in LA, Atlanta, and NYC a chance to win more of what they love: hot, cheesy pizza stacked high in an unforgettable, tiered, crave-worthy centerpiece.

After the champagne toast and formal dinners at a wedding, Pizza Hut knows there is one thing everyone craves by the end of the long night, and that’s a delicious slice of pizza. Late-night bites are becoming standard practice at most receptions, with studies showing that 90% of couples surveyed love the idea of a late-night snack at their wedding.* Now, Pizza Hut is turning this trend into a centerpiece moment and upping the ante with The After Pizza Cake sweepstakes: a three-tiered, over-the-top celebration crafted entirely from pizzas in the new Hut Lover’s Line.

The After Pizza Cake features pizzas assembled in an expertly designed 5-foot tall, tiered arrangement to add a wow factor to wedding night celebrations. The unforgettable statement is complete with pepperoni florals – delicately curled into a rose-like edible bite – and delicious tomatoes with on-trend anthurium flowers scattered throughout the structure.

But that’s not all. Not planning or going to a wedding this summer? No problem. Inspired by the brand-new recipe from the Hut Lover’s Line, the NEW Spicy Hawaiian Lover’s Pizza, Pizza Hut is celebrating lovers with a chance to win a getaway to Hawaii.*** Whether just engaged, married or celebrating 50 years, Pizza Hut wants to give you a shot to win a trip for two to the ultimate Lover’s paradise of Hawaii.

“Our Hut Lover’s Line and campaign are all about hooking our guests up with more of what they love: great-tasting pizza at a great value. Knowing that many couples are also looking to hook their guests up with memorable surprises like wedding after-party pizza, we wanted to swoop in to help up the ante for all things pizza and love,” said Melissa Friebe, Pizza Hut Chief Marketing Officer, US. “The After Pizza Cake sweepstakes combines innovation, buzzworthy design, and bold flavors. It’s another way Pizza Hut is spreading the love, because at the end of the day, everybody loves pizza.”

The Hut Lover’s Line from Pizza Hut launched in June featuring a limited-time lineup of legendary pies, each piled high with premium toppings and priced at $12.99 for one large pizza. The lineup, available at Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide, includes Spicy Hawaiian Lover’s, Meat Lover’s, Pepperoni Lover’s, and Veggie Lover’s – with favorited recipes offering more toppings, more flavor, more good times.****

Head to www.hutloversafterpizza.com to find more information on all the Lover’s celebrations** and how you can create your own After Pizza Cake by ordering the Hut Lover’s Line. To stay up to date on all things Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or follow the brand on social media onFacebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void outside participating cities/zip codes and where prohibited. Open to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older and have their wedding booked between 9/2/25 and 11/30/25 within 30 miles of either LA: 90012; Atlanta: 30303; or NYC: 10004 as of 7/29/25. The Pizza Wedding Cake Sweepstakes starts at 9:00 am ET on 7/30/25 and ends at 11:59 pm ET on 8/18/25. Sponsored by Pizza Hut, LLC. For rules, visit hutloversafterpizza.com.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 US and DC who are 18 years of age or older. The Pizza Hut Lovers Sweepstakes starts at 9:00 am ET on 7/30/25 and ends at 11:59 pm ET on 8/18/25. Sponsored by Pizza Hut, LLC. For rules, visit hutloversafterpizza.com/hawaiirules.

****Limited time only. Additional charge for extra toppings, Pan, Stuffed Crust, and extra cheese. Product availability, pricing & participation may vary. Price shown is for a medium pizza in CA. Taxes, tip & delivery fees not included.