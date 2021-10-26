Pizza Hut Discounts Original Stuffed Crust Pizza, Partners with Horror Streaming Service for Halloween

Happy Halloween from Pizza Hut! America’s favorite pizza is celebrating by offering its iconic Original Stuffed Crust Pizza for just $12.99 and teaming up with Shudder, the original horror streaming service – to give pizza lovers everything they need for pre-Halloween spooky movie binging.

Starting Tuesday, October 26 fans will be able to enjoy:

· A large Original Stuffed Crust pizza with any one topping for just $12.99

· A free 30-day trial of Shudder – available to consumers from 10/26 – 10/30 – with use of the code ‘STUFFEDCRUST’ on the Shudder app or website, courtesy of Pizza Hut

· An exclusive early debut of the second episode of Shudder’s Behind The Monsters original series during Pizza Hut’s “Originals Takeover” on Shudder TV before it’s available anywhere else. That means Shudder members can “skip to the good stuff” several days early, all thanks to Pizza Hut.

The Pizza Hut “Originals Takeover” on Shudder TV will take place on Wednesday, October 27th from 8pm ET to 12:30am ET, highlighting original films and characters that have shaped the genre and become legends, just like the Original Stuffed Crust pizza.