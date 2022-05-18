Pizza Hut to Enter the Metaverse

Pizza Hut has been to the moon, they’ve created a pizza-making robot, and now, they’re going to the Metaverse. As the popularity of the Metaverse continues to rise among Gen Z consumers – according to a recent study, they spend twice as much time socially interacting in the Metaverse as real life – Pizza Hut will make its debut at the third annual ComplexLand virtual shopping experience.

During this year’s ComplexLand, Pizza Hut will meet pizza lovers with custom designed Pizza Hut delivery vehicles and drivers, nine NFTs and the chance to win free pizza for a year! Pizza Hut’s presence at ComplexLand was designed by multimedia artist Rob Shields, a Metaverse veteran known for his post-apocalyptic cyberpunk VR world “End of the World Pizza.”

HOW IT WORKS: As they explore, attendees will come across three different Pizza Hut delivery vehicles located in different areas, each stationed by a different undead delivery driver and all designed by Shields. The drivers will remind attendees to grab pizza now and enter win one of nine NFTs (five vehicles and four drivers) – all of which come with a free year of pizza.

From May 25-27, ComplexLand 3.0 is a free, virtual, curated shopping experience that looks to convert attendees to shoppers via new first-person exploration, an upgraded NFT Art Gallery curated by Lil Miquela, and exclusive product drops that are only available during the 3-day experience.