Pizza Hut Franchisee American West Restaurant Group Unveils Electric Delivery Vehicles

There’s a better way to get your pizza delivered. The largest Pizza Hut franchisee in California, American West Restaurant Group, is partnering with ElectraMeccanica, manufacturer of the revolutionary single seat electric delivery vehicle, the SOLO Cargo, to disrupt pizza delivery. The goal is to make it fun for drivers and consumers, more profitable for businesses and better for the environment.
DETAILS
- ElectraMeccanica’s SOLO Cargo vehicle is purpose-built with fleets in mind
- The first partnership program for the SOLO Cargo rolls out 14 vehicles to multiple Pizza Hut locations in Southern California
- This program allows AWRG to change the way companies, franchises, drivers and even customers think about delivery
WHY
- Delivery, as a process and a 360-degree experience, is ripe for improvement
- AWRG operates in densely populated areas in dire need of not just more electric vehicles, but different ones better suited to crowded streets and parking lots
- Pizza Hut already does extremely well delivering hot reliable product to their customers, but by adding a temperature-controlled cargo space, will continue to improve the delivery experience all around.
- Drivers won’t have to worry about the wear and tear done to their own vehicles when on the job, while driving something fun and green, with some of the same maneuverability and ease of parking they’d have using a motorcycle to navigate crowded streets
- Franchisees get a bright, branded Pizza Hut vehicle, and more substantively, businesses can take the liability off their drivers and offer something safer than alternative delivery methods like bikes and scooters
