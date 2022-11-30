Pizza Hut to Give Away Free Triple Treat Boxes to Save the Holidays

Pizza Hut’s Triple Treat Box is coming to the rescue this holiday season.

Let’s face it – while claimed as the most wonderful time of the year by many, the holidays can certainly bring on the stress when it comes to the kitchen; not everyone possesses top chef skills to whip up the perfect holiday meal. According to a recent survey from Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the winter holiday season – and 60% of Americans said they feel the stress that comes with it.

From family celebrations to gatherings with friends to even festive baking for neighbors – all of that holiday cooking and increased time spent in the kitchen can come with some cooking failures. Over half of people (55%) have admitted to ruining a holiday dish, according to the survey.

Overcooked that casserole? Burned that home-baked pie? Pizza Hut wants to come to the rescue this year. From December 1 through December 24, should you find yourself in a pinch due to a last-minute cooking failure, simply email a photo of it to the holiday rescue line, pizzahut@hutholidayrescue.com, for a chance to receive Pizza Hut’s beloved, limited-edition holiday offering – the Triple Treat Box – for free.

After all, 62% of people who participated in the survey also admitted to having wished they just ordered a pizza instead of preparing a big holiday meal.

Cooking failure or not, the Triple Treat Box is available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide featuring a holiday-themed box complete with two medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and ten Cinnabon Mini Rolls. You can find the holiday favorite for $24.99 (prices may vary) for a limited time.