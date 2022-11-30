    Pizza Hut to Give Away Free Triple Treat Boxes to Save the Holidays

    The promotion runs through December 24.

    Pizza Hut’s Triple Treat Box is coming to the rescue this holiday season.

    Let’s face it – while claimed as the most wonderful time of the year by many, the holidays can certainly bring on the stress when it comes to the kitchen; not everyone possesses top chef skills to whip up the perfect holiday meal. According to a recent survey from Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the winter holiday season – and 60% of Americans said they feel the stress that comes with it.

    From family celebrations to gatherings with friends to even festive baking for neighbors – all of that holiday cooking and increased time spent in the kitchen can come with some cooking failures. Over half of people (55%) have admitted to ruining a holiday dish, according to the survey. 

    Overcooked that casserole? Burned that home-baked pie? Pizza Hut wants to come to the rescue this year. From December 1 through December 24, should you find yourself in a pinch due to a last-minute cooking failure, simply email a photo of it to the holiday rescue line, pizzahut@hutholidayrescue.com, for a chance to receive Pizza Hut’s beloved, limited-edition holiday offering – the Triple Treat Box – for free. 

    After all, 62% of people who participated in the survey also admitted to having wished they just ordered a pizza instead of preparing a big holiday meal. 

    Cooking failure or not, the Triple Treat Box is available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide featuring a holiday-themed box complete with two medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and ten Cinnabon Mini Rolls. You can find the holiday favorite for $24.99 (prices may vary) for a limited time.

