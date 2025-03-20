Pizza Hut has always been a go-to for bringing people together over great food and good times. Now, as the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of college basketball’s biggest tournament, the brand is extending that role into the digital space with Hutty – a second-screen companion designed to enhance every game, keep fans connected, and serve up rewards all tournament long.

While fans are locked into the action, they’re also scrolling. 69% of those watching games on TV also use their mobile devices simultaneously, and 64% of avid sports fans engage with social media during the tournament. That’s where Hutty comes in – acting as your ultimate digital sidekick. Hutty brings real-time reactions, hot takes, and exclusive Pizza Hut offers straight to fans – turning solo second-screen moments into an interactive, community-driven experience.

So, who is Hutty?

Your Digital Game-Time Companion – The way fans watch has changed – most are scrolling while watching. Hutty makes that experience better by reacting to buzzer-beaters, dropping fun insights, and keeping fans entertained from tip-off to the final whistle.

– The way fans watch has changed – most are scrolling while watching. Hutty makes that experience better by reacting to buzzer-beaters, dropping fun insights, and keeping fans entertained from tip-off to the final whistle. The Ultimate College Basketball Fan – Hutty is passionate, fun, and all about the game. He lives for upsets, believes in game-day superstitions, and knows that pizza is the ultimate fuel for every matchup.

– Hutty is passionate, fun, and all about the game. He lives for upsets, believes in game-day superstitions, and knows that pizza is the ultimate fuel for every matchup. Your Second-Screen Sidekick – Just like we fuel watch parties, Hutty is bringing people together digitally, making sure every game – whether watched alone or with friends – feels more connected and fun. Whether he’s dishing out discount codes, dropping hot takes, or simply sharing in the highs and lows of the tournament, he’s there to make every moment more interactive.

– Just like we fuel watch parties, Hutty is bringing people together digitally, making sure every game – whether watched alone or with friends – feels more connected and fun. Whether he’s dishing out discount codes, dropping hot takes, or simply sharing in the highs and lows of the tournament, he’s there to make every moment more interactive. The Gateway to Exclusive Rewards – Talking with Hutty isn’t just fun – it might just pay off. Fans will have the chance to win: Free Pizza for a Year – A few lucky fans will win free pizza for an entire year. Surprise Pizza Deals – Discount codes, BOGO offers, and free sides. Limited-Edition Pizza Hut Swag – Engage with Hutty for a chance to win.

– Talking with Hutty isn’t just fun – it might just pay off. Fans will have the chance to win:

“Basketball’s biggest tournament is a time when fans are more engaged than ever, but many are watching alone,” said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut. “Pizza Hut has always been about bringing people together, and now, with Hutty, we’re extending that experience into the digital space – turning every game into a shared moment, no matter where or how you’re watching.”

Kicking off at the start of the tournament, fans can chat with Hutty by going to @PizzaHut on Instagram and tapping on Hutty. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by signing up at PizzaHutsHuttySweeps.com, where they’ll have the chance to win big.