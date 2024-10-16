Pizza Hut celebrates National Pizza Month by announcing the Personal Pan Pizza Hut. Inspired by its iconic Personal Pan Pizza, a 6-inch pizza for one, the new exploratory concept is created exclusively for pizza lovers seeking experiences designed the same way they like their pizza: customized. Exclusively serving the Personal Pan Pizza, guests can enjoy a personalized experience, choosing from Pizza Hut’s exciting lineup of new toppings, introduced earlier this summer. Options like Pesto Swirl, Spicy Sauce, Chicken Sausage, Fresh Diced Garlic, and Caramelized Onion are part of the brand’s biggest toppings transformation in over a decade, making every Personal Pan Pizza uniquely delicious.

Rooted in the timeless love for the Personal Pan Pizza, the Personal Pan Pizza Hut brings a fresh, modern twist to personalized dining experiences. While nodding to fan-favorite Pizza Hut designs, color palettes and décor, guests can now be the star of their own personal (pan) pizza journey at the Personal Pan Pizza Hut. Each person that makes a reservation will be able to customize their own Personal Pan Pizza – with choice from the new bold toppings and sauces now available at participating restaurants.

“Our Personal Pan Pizza is a fan favorite, and we are excited to introduce a new way to enjoy it to pizza enthusiasts,” said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut. “We’re not just serving pizza—we’re reimagining how our guests can experience the Personal Pan Pizza in an innovative, modern, and of course, personalized way. It’s a fun and fresh take on celebrating one of our most iconic offerings fusing together what our guests have always loved about our brand with what they are excited about with our future: modern toppings and recipes, innovative concepts and Instagram-worthy experiences.”

The Personal Pan Pizza Hut will be open for two days only in the New York City area on October 22 from 3pm – 5pm ET and 23, 2024 from 12pm – 7pm ET. To request a reservation, head to https://www.exploretock.com/personalpanpizzahut starting October 17 at 12pm ET (terms apply).

Reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis; a waitlist will also be available in person. This is the first and smallest reservation-only, dine-in, personalized restaurant experience Pizza Hut has explored designing as they aim to inspire a love for both our newest toppings and one of our most beloved, iconic pizza menu offerings.

Pizza Hut also asks pizza lovers to weigh in on Pizza Hut social media channels throughout the month to get personal with what you believe makes for the best Personal Pan Pizza experience.