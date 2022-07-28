Pizza Hut Launches New Oven-Baked Pasta Lineup

Pizza Hut, known for being the pizza lovers’ pizza, is now just as much for pasta lovers with the introduction of its new Oven-Baked Pastas. The new pasta line marks the first time Pizza Hut has not only expanded the pasta lineup to offer even more delicious variety but has also completely revamped their pasta offering to include more premium ingredients and savory sauces. Starting today, the all-new Oven-Baked Pastas are available on menus nationwide starting at $8.99 for one or double the fun by trying “Family Pasta Pairs,” any two recipes starting at $13.99.

Whether grabbing a meal for yourself or settling in with a companion for the newest season of your favorite show, the new pastas featuring penne noodles, sweet tomato or creamy alfredo sauces, and a rich dusting of parmesan-oregano seasoning are the perfect order for any palate and occasion.

All Oven-Baked Pastas include breadsticks or garlic bread, where available- in case of “luckily-I-have-leftover-sauce” cleanups, come in four distinct recipes that cater to any flavor preference and are finished with a new and irresistible parmesan oregano topping:

Chicken Alfredo: You can't go wrong with this classic combination of new creamy Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and oven-baked cheese.

Italian Meats: Fill up on this savory new recipe that's packed with sweet tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage and of course, cheese.

Cheesy Alfredo: A cheese lover’s dream featuring a new creamy Alfredo sauce and two layers of cheese with baked-fresh parmesan on top.

Veggie: A flavorful combo of sweet tomato sauce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives and oven-baked cheese.

“Customers come to Pizza Hut for best tasting pizza and new pizza innovations, but we now have pastas that are premium, great tasting and affordable for you or your family” says Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut. “These are my new go-to order when I’m sending lunch or dinner to friends or family.”

The introduction of the new, elevated Oven-Baked Pastas is the biggest pasta innovation to hit Pizza Hut menus in the last 20 years, since Tuscani pasta was introduced in 2003. The all-new pasta line will be replacing the rotini based Tuscani on menus nationwide.

All Oven-Baked Pasta recipes are available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout, curbside and Hut Lane pickup.