Pizza Hut is putting an indulgent twist on the caviar craze sweeping foodie culture with the launch of “Pizza Caviar”* – a first-of-its-kind innovation that transforms the fine dining trend into something completely unexpected. Caviar has been elevating some of the world’s most beloved comfort foods with the unexpected hi-low pairings popping up in upscale restaurants and gracing social feeds across the country. In true Pizza Hut fashion, the brand asked: why just place caviar on your pizza when you can reimagine it entirely and create a bold new food category? Inspired by the rise of “caviar bumps”, these bite-sized Pizza Caviar pearls are made to taste like pepperoni and designed for dipping, dunking, and bumping.

Crafted to replicate the look and feel of traditional caviar – without the fish – Pizza Caviar delivers a bold, smoky pepperoni flavor in a fun new form. Pizza Caviar is the star of the brand-new Pizza Caviar Bump Box – a luxe, limited-time twist on My Hut Box, Pizza Hut’s signature combo meal**. The Box includes one cheese Personal Pan Pizza and choice of 3 plain boneless wings or fries, all topped with bursts of pepperoni-flavored “Pizza Caviar”.

“As a brand that’s always pushing the boundaries of what pizza culture can be, we saw an opportunity to take one of today’s biggest food trends and make it our own,” says Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut. “Pizza Caviar is our way of bringing a touch of indulgence, while staying true to the flavors people love from Pizza Hut.”

Pizza Hut’s new product innovation, Pizza Caviar Bump Box will be available exclusively at the Pizza Hut located at 932 8th Avenue in New York City from April 10th – April 12th from 4-8pm, while supplies last.

To learn more about other limited time offers and Pizza Hut news, sign up for Hut Rewards to be the first in the know at pizzahut.com/HutRewards.***

*Pepperoni-flavored water and agar agar based caviar-style pearls

**Available 4/10 – 4/12 at 932 8th Avenue, NYC Pizza Hut location only. 3 Boneless Naked Medium wings only. Availability, pricing, and participation varies. Pizza Caviar is pepperoni-flavored water and agar agar based caviar-style pearls.

***Hut Rewards is open to US residents 18+ who have registered for the program. Program applies only to orders at participating stores. Point minimums apply for redemption. Customer is responsible for all taxes, delivery charges and delivery minimums that may apply upon redemption. For full Hut Rewards Terms & Conditions, with details, restrictions, and limitations, visit pizzahut.com/hutrewards.