Pizza Hut Launches The Pickle Pizza

Pizza Hut is announcing its newest culinary creation: The Pickle Pizza. Building on the recent resurgence of pickles, Pizza Hut is taking this trend to new heights with its own twist on the pickle phenomenon by adding the sour, tangy food as a pizza topping. This makes Pizza Hut the first national quick service pizza restaurant to serve Pickle Pizza, solidifying the brand at the forefront of culinary trends and innovation.

The new Pizza Hut Pickle Pizza starts with a hand tossed crust, sauced with Buttermilk Ranch, and topped with cheese, crispy breaded chicken breast seasoned with a kick of Nashville Hot Seasoning, sliced white onions, and then loaded with spicy dill pickles and a drizzle of Buttermilk Ranch to finish it off. This unique taste profile is sure to satisfy the taste buds of pizza and pickle lovers alike.

Available for a limited time only while supplies last, guests can order the new Pickle Pizza for $17.99 at the Pizza Hut located on 932 8th Avenue in New York City starting June 9 through June 11. The Pickle Pizza is available exclusively for carryout and must be ordered in-store.

Pickles have taken social media by storm, with creators showcasing different ways to incorporate pickles into recipes on TikTok. Pizza Hut's introduction of the Pickle Pizza demonstrates its commitment to embracing evolving tastebuds.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to add new tastes and textures to our dishes, and pickles have been gaining popularity due to their versatility," says Penny Shaheen, Head of Food Innovation, at Pizza Hut. “With our new Pickle Pizza, we’re tapping into the latest food trends while also putting culinary thought into how they come to life on a pizza. Our recipe is all about great flavor, balancing the tanginess of pickles with other classic ingredients we know taste good on our beloved pizza.”

Since the 90s, Pizza Hut has been innovating and launching break-through pizza creations such as Original Stuffed Crust, Pizza Hut Melts in 2022, and most recently with the relaunch of the Big New Yorker. Pickle Pizza allows the brand to continue pushing boundaries in the culinary space while continuing to offer unique dishes for all generations to enjoy.