Pizza Hut Launches Spicy Lover's Pizza

Pizza Hut, known for pioneering iconic pizzas like the Original Stuffed Crust and Original Pan pizza, is bringing the heat to the masses with one of its biggest bets of the year: Spicy Lover’s Pizza. The new Spicy Lover’s Pizza joins Meat Lover’s, Pepperoni Lover’s and Veggie Lover’s to round out the fan-favorite Lover’s line of specialty recipes.

The intentionally crafted Spicy Lover’s Pizza, with its perfectly balanced and flavorful layers of spicy ingredients, is Pizza Hut’s take on one of the hottest food trends out there – an increased hankering for heat. This love of spice - coupled with a spicy void in the pizza space – inspired Pizza Hut to create the game-changing Spicy Lover’s Pizza.

Spicy Lover’s Pizza features a new spicy marinara sauce that provides a touch of heat and sweetness, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes made from a custom blend of herbs and crushed red peppers. Each layer of heat is balanced with full zesty flavor - the carefully crafted combination performs an intricate dance on pizza lovers’ tastebuds and brings the spice of life we all so desperately need - resulting in a masterpiece of piquant that offers a craveable bold taste, not burn.

Spicy Lover’s comes in three bold & balanced recipes, each purposely tailored for consumers with a proclivity for adventurous flavors:

Spicy Double Pepperoni: The Pepperoni Lover’s dream; layered with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperonis – classic and crispy cupped - sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

Spicy Hawaiian Chicken : A delightful mix of spicy and sweet; spicy marinara sauce, chicken, pineapple, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

Spicy Veggie: A colorfully vibrant sight to behold (and eat); spicy marinara sauce, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

“Pizza Hut has been making iconic pizzas for generations, and that requires adapting for each new wave of pizza lovers,” said Georgeanne Erickson, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. “As consumer tastes continue getting more adventurous, the launch of Spicy Lover’s Pizza allows Pizza Hut to satisfy the growing craving for well-balanced, spicy flavor. No other national pizza [quick-service restaurant] is offering spicy pizza in the space, and we’re excited to bring this thoughtfully crafted spicy pizza to pizza lovers across the country!”

All three Spicy Lover’s Pizza recipes are available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for a limited time via contactless delivery, carryout, curbside or Hut Lane pickup.