In celebration of the $10 Tastemaker return, Pizza Hut is launching the #ForYouPizza TikTok challenge on October 12, calling on fans to share their personalized $10 Tastemaker recipe and awarding over $10,000 worth of free pizza to pizza lovers across the country. One lucky fan will also have the chance to have their personalized $10 Tastemaker recipe available on PizzaHut.com for a limited time nationwide.

How the #ForYouPizza challenge works:

Beginning Oct. 12 through Oct. 14, pizza lovers can share their personalized $10 Tastemaker recipes, from crust (hand-tossed/thin) to sauce and choice of three toppings, on TikTok using #ForYouPizza and #Contest for a chance to win.

On Oct. 15, one winner’s personalized $10 Tastemaker recipe will be selected to be featured on Pizza Hut menus nationwide for a limited time and the winner will also be awarded a $2,500 Pizza Hut gift card. Pizza Hut will also be awarding one year’s worth of pizza to twenty other participants.

To kick off the #ForYouPizza challenge, Pizza Hut is partnering with viral TikTok sensation and content creator, Oneya D’Amelio, known for his @angryreactions, who will launch the challenge on TikTok on October 12. Oneya’s personalized $10 Tastemaker combination — a large, hand-tossed, marinara pizza, topped with ham, Italian sausage and banana peppers, plus a side of Medium Buffalo Sauce to drizzle on top — is now available for order online at Pizza Hut nationwide for a limited time.