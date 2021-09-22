Pizza Hut Looks to Hire 40,000 Workers by End of Year

Pizza Hut and its franchisees are working to hire 40,000 new permanent team members to work in restaurants across the country by the end of 2021. Positions are available at both corporate and franchised restaurants at multiple levels with the majority of open jobs focused on cook and driver roles as Pizza Hut continues its momentum, seeing high demand through contactless delivery and pickup occasions.

To help develop current employees across the system and spotlight the Pizza Hut brand’s culture for new applicants, Pizza Hut and its franchisees are hosting a free virtual “Pizza Hut: Pathways to Possibility” conference on Sept. 29 beginning at 1 p.m. CST. Open to all pizza lovers, the conference will feature snackable sessions that will highlight Pizza Hut’s inclusive culture, franchise organizations, the resume-building opportunities that come with a job at a Pizza Hut branded restaurant, and how current or new employees can advance their career within the brand.

The free virtual conference will run on Sept. 29 from 1p.m. CST – 5p.m. CST and registration is now open at the site HERE, where you will also be able to access the full “Pizza Hut: Pathways to Possibility” conference agenda.

Notable speakers include Tre Wilcox, Professional Chef, past Top Chef participant and two-time James Beard Foundation nominee (“Rising Star Chef”); Michael Wigge, Author, Motivational Speaker and Challenge Coach; Chequan Lewis, Pizza Hut’s Chief Equity Officer; Cristi Lockett, Pizza Hut’s Chief People Officer; Mike Quinn, Pizza Hut franchisee and JJB Brands President; and Carri Haller, Talent Acquisition and Training Manager for Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne. Throughout the conference, attendees will also be able to hear from many other franchise and corporate employees in the Pizza Hut family, ranging from drivers to restaurant and multi-unit managers, regional directors, and franchise owners, about their experiences with the brand and the benefits of becoming part of the Pizza Hut team.

“Pizza Hut has continued to see explosive growth over the past few months, with the business performing extremely well as a result of increased demand,” says Cristi Lockett, chief people officer, Pizza Hut. “As we continue to grow in an especially tight labor market, it’s more important than ever to highlight our best-in-class brand culture as we strive to keep delivering America’s favorite pizza.”

Employees at a Pizza Hut branded restaurant may enjoy a number of attractive benefits including access to:

Life Unboxed EDU, an educational program through which team members can earn college credits through on-the-job experience and training, as well as reduced tuition for college courses

A clear career path that encourages growth and promotion within the organization

Career recognition through programs like the Pizza Hut Proud Awards that honor restaurant teams and managers who go above and beyond while serving their customers, team members and communities

Those interested in learning more about the opportunities and available jobs in the Pizza Hut system can visit and apply at Jobs.PizzaHut.com. Most Pizza Hut restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees. Franchisees are the exclusive employer of their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment related matters in their restaurants. The benefits referenced herein may not be available at all Pizza Hut restaurants. Pizza Hut and its franchisees are equal opportunity employers committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce.