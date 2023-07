National Wing Day is this Saturday, July 29. For those looking for a delicious deal to celebrate, Pizza Hut has you covered.

The brand is offering their mouthwatering, boneless wings, starting at 8 wings and up to 48, for only 75 cents – yep, less than a dollar.

Pizza (and wing) lovers can take advantage of this deal both in-store and online (with the coupon code 5G) at participating locations nationwide.