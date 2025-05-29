To kick off the summer season, Pizza Hut is hooking pizza lovers up with a free pizza.

…a free large pizza just for you? Yes, that’s right. That’s the Hut Hook-Up: order pizza now, get a free Large Pizza later.

Now through June 22, pizza lovers who spend $7.99 or more on an order (whether online or in app) will receive a free Large 1-Topping Pizza to use on their next app order. It’s the ultimate way to satisfy today’s cravings while treating your future self to something delicious. The offer is valid for Hut Rewards members at participating locations.

To get your Hut Hook-Up, order today and find more info at https://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/huthookup.