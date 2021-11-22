Pizza Hut Offers Unique Gifts with New Holiday Hut Shop

This holiday, Pizza Hut is working harder than the entire North Pole with the drop of their all-new Holiday Hut Shop and the release of the Triple Treat Box, no one can “out holiday the Hut.”

Starting Monday, Nov. 22, pizza lovers can get their mittens on the new, limited-edition, pizza-themed Holiday Hut Shop collection gifts inspired by last year’s fan-favorite holiday commercial, classic brand elements and the recent success of Tastewear only available at PizzaHutShop.com.

From matching pajamas for the whole family and an authentic Matchbox Pizza Hut playset for the kids, to wine and rocks glasses that level up the classic red cup of your childhood, the Holiday Hut Shop collection has something special for every pizza lover in your life.

To make the season even sweeter, the Triple Treat Box will be available starting Nov. 22, complete with two classic, medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and ten Cinnabon Mini Rolls, all for just $20.99--a gift your whole family can enjoy.

The Holiday Hut Shop collection features the following, all available on a first come, first serve basis:

Matching Pajama Set - $39.99: Get nestled all snug in your bed and have visions of Cinnabon mini rolls dancing through your head. Do we even need to say more?

Matchbox Playset - $8.99: Bring home the Hut and turn playtime into Pizza Time. Fun for all ages, whether you’re a kid or one of those guys with toys all over his desk. (Pizza sold separately.)

Wine Glasses (set of 2) - $19.99: Fancify any pizza night with a red cup wine glass. If you thought drinks hit different in the red cup, wait ‘til you try it with a stem.

Rocks Glasses (set of 2) - $19.99: For all the pizza lovers who take their Pepsi on the rocks, this glass is for you. We took the classic cup from your childhood and made it for adults.

Pizza Hut Ornaments (set of 3) - $29.99: If the star’s the most important part of the tree, these Pizza Hut ornaments are the most delicious. Let the whole family know your pizza love wasn’t just a phase

Gift Wrapping Set (2 rolls of wrapping paper, 25 sheets of tissue paper, 15 gift tags) - $24.99: Maybe every gift can’t be from Pizza Hut, but you can get gifts that look like Pizza Hut. Wrap it, rip it, then eat a slice off it.