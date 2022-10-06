Pizza Hut Releases Lineup of Baby Bodysuits

Calling all pizza lovers: Pizza Hut and Carter’s are teaming up in honor of National Pizza Month to launch a one-of-a-kind pizza-inspired collection of bodysuits so you and your baby can shout your love for pizza from the rooftops.

The Carter’s x Pizza Hut limited-edition collection will include three bodysuits – Slice Slice Baby, Special Delivery and Fresh Out The Oven – available in sizes NB-24M for $14 each at Carters.com/PizzaHut.

Pizza-loving parents will also have the chance to win exciting prizes by entering into the collection sweepstakes – surprise delivery, free Carter’s, and Pizza Hut for a year.