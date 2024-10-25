Pizza Hut’s latest spooky offering is the My Haunt Box, including a garlicky Personal Fang Pizza. Available now for a limited time only, it’s the perfect way to satisfy those post-trick-or-treating cravings.

Starting at just $6.99, My Haunt Box combines a spooky (garlicky) twist on our iconic personal pan pizza with your choice of fries or wings, creating the ultimate Halloween treat for pizza lovers. Whether you’re gearing up for a night of Halloween festivities or winding down after, this is the deal to sink your fangs into!