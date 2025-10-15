Pizza Hut is giving fans a reason to look forward to Wednesdays with its revamped Wing Wednesday platform. The program kicks off with a new deal designed to hook you up with 20 Lil’ Wings for $10. To celebrate the new midweek declaration that Wednesdays should be a Wingsday, Pizza Hut drops a new campaign: Wingfluencer. Leaning into corporate culture and the slump many Americans report midweek, Pizza Hut’s Wingfluencer program is designed to drop some joy, laughs and wingspiration to get through the week.

The middle of the week is tough and a bit lackluster, but office lunches, snack breaks and dinner plans don’t have to be with Pizza Hut’s new Lil’ Wings. Lil’ Wings are snackable, crispy, fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce or rub. Whether working through lunch or unwinding after hours, Pizza Hut is making Wednesdays better starting today through November 5 at participating locations.

“We wanted to give fans a reason to look forward to the middle of the week,” said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. “With amazing, craveable wings at an unbeatable deal, Wing Wednesday is our way of inviting people to try just how good Lil’ Wings are and enjoy a little midweek flavor boost they know Pizza Hut for.”

Pizza Hut’s new Wingfluencer, Brian Flatsworth, leverages corporate culture lingo to lend humorous corporate advice in videos and social commentary on LinkedIn. The Wingfluencer will start dropping “pro tips” on how wing lovers can maximize the return on lunches with Lil’ Wings this week.