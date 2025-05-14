National Pizza Party Day is Friday and Pizza Hut is rolling out a new deal on a $12.99 large 1-topping Cheesy Bites Pizza and a new partnership WITH Partiful to celebrate.

To keep the good times rolling, Pizza Hut is teaming up with top party planning app, Partiful, to help turn parties into a pizza party. Through the partnership, if you host a pizza party through the app, Pizza Hut will reward party hosts with a free Cheese Stick order, making it easier (and tastier) than ever to level up parties with the ultimate crowd-pleaser.

Simply host an event using the custom Pizza Hut Pizza Party template on Partiful and order a Cheesy Bites Pizza online, and you’ll receive a free order of Cheese Sticks to sweeten the celebration. Because let’s be honest: when pizza’s involved, any party gets bigger, better, and way more memorable. Offer redeemable now through May 26, 2025.