Pizza Hut has partnered with Smurfit Westrock, one of the brand’s primary pizza box suppliers, to raise awareness with customers in Louisville, Ky. that their pizza boxes can be recycled. While there can be confusion surrounding this topic, research conducted by Smurfit Westrock in recent years has proven that pizza boxes can in fact be recycled, grease and all, when infrastructure in local communities allows. In fact, it’s estimated that nearly 75% of people in the U.S. have access to recycling for used pizza boxes in their local community.

“At Pizza Hut, we’ve always been focused on giving our customers the best pizza possible and an important part of the experience is the pizza box,” said Emily True, the global senior manager of sustainability at the brand. “Once our customers are done enjoying their pizza, we want them to understand how they can play an important role in making sure boxes get a second life.”

Pizza Hut has a history of working to make its pizza box more sustainable. When it comes to the box itself, the brand is in a position of strength since it primarily uses corrugated cardboard which is a widely recyclable material. Of the cardboard used in the brands’ pizza boxes in the U.S. at least 35% is made of recycled content. Pizza Hut is also taking on this issue through consumer education and working with groups that influence local governments and municipalities on the recyclability of cardboard pizza boxes.

Smurfit Westrock also has a long history when it comes to sustainable practices. As one of the largest producers of pizza boxes in the U.S., the company is committed to circularity in packaging, which it achieves in part by returning and recycling used corrugated material into the packaging production cycle. After all, more than 3 billion pizza boxes are consumed annually in the U.S. market. But achieving this goal requires partnership, especially with companies like Pizza Hut that can reach consumers.

“Recycling corrugated material is a fairly simple, straightforward process that contributes to improving circularity in packaging,” said Kevin Hudson, senior vice president of Forestry and Recycled Fiber at Smurfit Westrock North America. “Awareness is a critical first step, but sustainable results can only be achieved when consumers, manufacturers, brands and communities work collectively to recycle pizza boxes, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to work with Pizza Hut, haulers and local municipalities to improve circularity in the Louisville market.”