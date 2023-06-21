Pizza Hut Testing 'Underground Deliveries' in Honor of TMNT Release

Pizza Hut and the upcoming feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are uniting for an undeniably radical collaboration for the highly-anticipated movie as part of a worldwide partnership with Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Production. In honor of the film hitting theatres nationwide on August 2, Pizza Hut is reaching new heights – or depths, rather – by testing “Underground Deliveries” for a limited-time only in New York City.

With the fictional home of the Ninja Turtles being in an abandoned subway station, it was only fitting for the Underground Deliveries test to take place at a local New York City subway station. Select pizza lovers in Manhattan experienced an underground delivery by texting the Turtle Emoji to a dedicated hotline number which then placed an order for Pizza Hut pizza. Once ordered, Pizza Hut promptly prepared and delivered the piping hot pizza within minutes directly to the marked “Pizza Drop Zone” within the subway station. Video of the Underground Delivery test in action can be viewed on YouTube.com/PizzaHut.

Pizza Hut’s full 360 campaign for the launch of the film also includes TV, digital, social, experiential and in-restaurant integration:

TMNT: Pizza Power Mobile AR Game: Speaking of Turtle deliveries, starting June 21, you can deliver to the Turtles for a chance to win pizza and prizes in Pizza Hut's brand-new mobile AR game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Pizza Power. Using AR technology, the game brings the Turtles to life in the real world for the first time. As a delivery driver in the game, it’s your job to find all four Turtles hiding under virtual manholes in your city, fight the mutants and ultimately deliver the pizza. Collect tips from the Turtles and you could win tickets to the movie or free pizza for a year. Play now on your phone at http://tmnt.pizzahut.com/, no app download required*.

Specialty Mutant Mayhem Themed Pizza Boxes: Pizza Hut is unveiling limited-edition movie-themed pizza boxes available for Big New Yorker orders as well as large and medium pizzas. The specialty packaging can be found at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide starting the end of June while supplies last, and features artwork of various Ninja Turtle character illustrations. A QR code located on the pizza box will also lead fans to play the new Pizza Power AR game.

Co-Branded Pizza Hut x TMNT Spot: The Turtles are also popping up in new TV ads for Pizza Hut. Hungry for some delicious za, Mikey orders a Big New Yorker delivery to the Turtle Lair, taking an unsuspecting Pizza Hut delivery driver by surprise. Featuring animation and voices from the film, the spot includes 30, 15 and 6-second versions and will air starting June 26.

In-Movie Integration: Get ready to see the Turtle’s favorite pizza make a cameo in several scenes of the upcoming film on August 2.

“Pizza Hut and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a longstanding history that goes back to the ‘90s. Bringing the two together again for a new generation was a no brainer,” says Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. “With this new collaboration, we wanted to pay homage to the Turtles’ origins and their love of pizza, while also infusing modern touchpoints and a fun, creative take on pizza deliveries – in real life and through augmented reality gaming.”

“On August 2, TMNT Fans will get to see their favorite heroes in a half shell in a new and exciting way, so it only made sense to take our partnership with Pizza Hut to new heights, or depths in this case, by surprising and delighting fans around the world through fresh and engaging executions. Booyakasha!” adds Michelle Hagen, EVP of Worldwide Marketing Partnerships at Paramount Pictures.