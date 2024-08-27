Pizza Hut delivers a slice of innovation and a tasty solution for moving woes with the launch of the Moving Box Table, a specialty pizza box that turns into a miniature table offering a practical solution for pizza lovers who need a quick and easy dining setup amidst the chaos of moving. Nearly 9 in 10 (87%*) Americans have ordered pizza during a move, and a resounding 79%* of movers admitted to eating their moving day pizza on the floor. That’s why Pizza Hut is coming to the rescue with limited-edition Moving Box Tables during a peak time of the year for moving in popular U.S. cities seeing the most moves. Home is where the Hut is, after all.

With 85%* of people agreeing that pizza is the best food to order during a move, gone are the days of floor picnics on moving day thanks to Pizza Hut’s new Moving Box Table. Movers can now enjoy a delicious Pizza Hut pizza without the burden of having to eat on the floor after a long day of hauling boxes with no time to set up furniture. The Moving Box Table features an iconic red checkered corrugated structure that folds into a sturdy base. This base supports the pizza box tabletop, creating a mini table in just a few simple steps. To set it up, unfold and assemble the structure, and the table is ready to use.

“Many can relate to the chaos that comes with moving, and the last thing you want to worry about is unpacking to enjoy a hard-earned meal at the end of a long day,” said Pizza Hut’s Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Friebe. “We love that pizza is a universal moving-day tradition for many, but we hate that it ends up eaten on the floor. This Moving Box Table will help us show up for Pizza Hut customers by providing not just a delicious pizza after a stressful moving day but somewhere easy and comfortable to enjoy it, too.”

The Moving Box Table is complimentary with orders of a large menu-priced pizza and offered exclusively** at select Pizza Hut restaurants in three of the most-popular U.S. cities to move to: Dallas, Charlotte and Orlando. This limited-edition offer is available while supplies last starting on 8/27/2024 via carryout orders only so get it while it’s hot.

* Survey Methodology: A survey commissioned by Pizza Hut in July 2024 of 1,069 Americans aged 18+

** Pricing, Participation, & Availability Varies.