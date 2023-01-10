Pizza Hut's 'Big New Yorker' Returns to Menu After 24 Years

Pizza Hut announced that its famous 16’’ New York-style pizza, “The Big New Yorker,” will return to its menu after its initial launch 24 years ago. The iconic pizza will be available at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide for a limited-time only starting February 1, 2023. Hut Rewards members will get exclusive access to try the Big New Yorker starting January 31.

The Big New Yorker is inspired by the spirit of New York with an XL pizza that is as big and bold as the city that never sleeps. Each 16” pizza features six oversized, foldable slices with crispy crust and bold flavors including sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning on top to mimic an authentic New York pizzeria build. One order of The Big New Yorker extra-large pizza comes with double pepperoni, or one choose-your-own topping for a price starting at $13.99*. Orders can be customized with extra toppings or extra cheese for an additional charge.

Pizza lovers may remember the iconic menu item from when it was first introduced in 1999. Since being retired from the menu, there have been numerous different requests for Pizza Hut to bring back The Big New Yorker. In fact, the company has seen everything from social media accounts dedicated to its hopeful return, Reddit threads and even a Change.org petition with thousands of signatures to bring the pizza back on menus.

“The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts and Detroit-Style pizza,” says Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. “At 30 percent larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers’ requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month.”

Get ready to order the Big New Yorker starting February 1 at participating Pizza Hut restaurants and sign-up for Hut Rewards to be one of the first to try