&pizza, a mission-driven, culture focused pizza concept dedicated to better flavor, quality ingredients and societal betterment, today announced its first major expansion since the brand unveiled its growth strategy and plans to franchise earlier this spring. Four new franchisees will enter the system, with a total commitment of 12 new &pizza restaurants with the first doors slated to open by the summer of 2026. The new markets covered by the new franchise agreements include Orlando, Atlanta, Charleston and Raleigh, each of which are perfect for the vibe and flavors that’s set the electric fast-casual pizza brand apart since it first debuted in Washington, D.C. in 2012.

&pizza’s growth plans are aggressive, with a target goal of increasing its unit count to 300 by 2030. The concept’s franchising strategy will include selling its existing corporate-owned locations as well as engaging operators and entrepreneurs that are looking to build their own portfolios and help the brand break into new and exciting markets outside of the East Coast where &pizza has been building over the last 13 years.

“We’re full steam ahead on franchising and the conversations we’re having, especially with operators that see the potential for growth with &pizza, are nothing short of inspirational,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “This isn’t a hastily forced effort either – we’re doing our diligence, diving deep into data and analytics to identify the right markets where the brand can flourish, and more importantly, are ensuring we align with the right operators that reflect and share our brand values, our mission, and what we stand for. The partners we’re bringing on board and the cities they’ll be developing are exactly what we’re looking for. We’re ready to scale and looking forward to bringing Orlando, Atlanta, Charleston and Raleigh online this coming summer.”

&pizza has generated significant momentum in 2025, capturing headlines with a focus on initiatives that have set the brand apart in the fast-casual sector, especially on rewriting the rulebook on delivering true value to guests, something other brands have only masqueraded around. Earlier this year, CEO Mike Burns was the first to call out the industry for its continually rising prices, while also flagging &pizza itself for being too expensive. Under Burns’ direction, the brand slashed prices and reorganized its menu to deliver a more streamlined and simplified experience for guests with two distinct categories of pies – The Basics and The Hits.

For just $10, The Basics offer guests a cheese or white pie with the option for a drizzle, and for those looking to go a step further, The Hits include all of the brand’s specialty and limited time pies, with the option for unlimited toppings, all for just $12. The value also extends to knots which have all been reduced to just $6 while canned sodas and craveable chocolate chunk and sugar cookies have now been priced at $2 and $1 respectively.

&pizza is pizza’s future. Mission-driven to create a more socially conscious, culture-carrying community, &pizza is not ‘Big Pizza,’ and proud to be so. More than just a better flavor, quality ingredients kind of pizza shop, &pizza leads with real actions and an unwavering commitment to being more; so, expect more.