Pizza Inn Partners with Revel Systems to Modernize Operations

Revel Systems, the market leading cloud-native point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced that RAVE Restaurant Group brand Pizza Inn will deploy Revel Enterprise to modernize operations so it can easily manage today’s omnichannel environment. Revel Enterprise, a modern cloud-native POS platform that has been deployed successfully at thousands of pizzerias, will be implemented across all Pizza Inn Buffet locations.

“Our industry is changing rapidly and we needed a modern POS platform with an open API that could help us quickly adapt while also leading the way with innovation,” says Mike Burns, executive vice president, and chief operating officer, Rave Restaurant Group. “As our stores increasingly operate in a hybrid business model, we identified the need for a flexible POS platform like Revel Enterprise that streamlines these various ordering channels, analyzes them, and helps us make educated business decisions based on revenue.”

Pizza Inn will implement Revel Delivery XT— the Revel Enterprise native delivery management solution—to operate its in-house delivery operation and fleet of delivery drivers. Delivery XT enables restaurants to maximize profits with delivery operations and control the end-to-end customer experience. Delivery XT also provides live tracking for customers without requiring a third party application and provides ongoing customer engagement through email and text messaging.

“The Revel Enterprise POS platform includes multiple delivery solutions, complex order management capabilities and comprehensive kitchen automation, which makes it a great fit for a pizzeria like Pizza Inn,” says Greg Dukat, chief executive officer, Revel Systems. “We are honored that Rave Restaurant Group chose Revel as the technology foundation to facilitate their initiatives for driving growth, improving operations, and delivering an exceptional guest experience.”

Pizza Inn will also implement Revel Advantage, an in-house payment processing solution that seamlessly integrates with Revel Enterprise to provide a complete POS and payments offering tailored to meet their business requirements. Taking advantage of the Revel Enterprise open API, Pizza Inn will easily integrate their preferred third-party loyalty and delivery solutions.

Pizza Inn adds to the impressive list of large restaurant chains selecting Revel Enterprise, including: Friendly’s Restaurant, Another Broken Egg Cafe, Pizza Ranch, The Halal Guys, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Sajj Mediterranean, Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, FAT Brands, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Kung Fu Tea, Teriyaki Madness, Focus Brands, Lou Malnati’s, Erbert & Gerbert’s and more.