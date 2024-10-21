It’s fitting that &pizza’s new Marion Berry Knots were unveiled at a rooftop party in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C. where the brand told more than 100 eager foodies in attendance that their new dessert would blow them away – and they delivered! Brand-new and available for a limited time for just $5 at &pizza’s D.C. area locations, the new doughy dessert knots are stuffed with deliciously sweet marionberries and topped with a creamy vanilla icing drizzle. For a good time, it’s the powder that’s the ultimate headline grabber. The Marion Berry Knots have enough powdered sugar that will have customers bumping elbows to order and even force the DEA to look twice.

The new Marion Berry Knots join a range of other popular knots on the mission-driven and culture focused pizza concept’s menu which have been driving customers’ tastebuds crazy over the past 12 years. All crafted from &pizza’s legendary dough, its knots are highlighted by the irresistible Gnarlic Knots, which are topped with mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan and finished with its mouthwatering garlic drizzle. Customers can also enjoy Hot Knots, which combine hot honey and jalapeños that will take the palate on a wild ride, as well as options for those who prefer a vegan diet, with knots featuring NUMU mozzarella cheese.

“One thing’s for sure – like many of D.C.’s elected officials, &pizza is not afraid to have a little fun,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “Whether or not our new Marion Berry Knots cross the lines of having too much fun, is something we’ll leave to the customers to decide, but we feel we’ve got a winning ticket with this new dessert.”

The new Marion Berry Knots come hot on the heels of the relaunch of &pizza’s famed Farmer’s Daughter pie and its sister, the Farmer’s Other Daughter. A busy year for the pizza concept, the brand’s new edgy, customer focused loyalty program, the ‘Dead Presidents Club,’ broke through the 200,000 members threshold in just six months. Introduced in March, the ‘Dead Presidents Club’ is where &pizza loyalists can earn and redeem &coins and take advantage of spur-of-the-moment promotions, offers and freebies. Available on iOS and Android, &pizza’s ‘Dead Presidents Club’ app is the brand’s digital high five, a place to show the love for its guests in a variety of ways – from complimentary pies for sign up, celebrating birthdays and offers that will make you delightfully scratch your head. Mysterious by design, &pizza’s ‘Dead Presidents Club’ will keep loyalists wondering what will happen next.

&pizza is pizza’s future. Mission-driven to create a more socially conscious, culture-carrying community, &pizza is not ‘Big Pizza,’ and proud to be so. More than just a better flavor, quality ingredients kind of pizza shop, &pizza leads with real actions and an unwavering commitment to being more; so, expect more.