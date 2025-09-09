&pizza is officially launching Taco Tuesdays, bringing back their popular pizza-taco hybrid — the Za’Co — after a limited Cinco de Mayo test that lit up social media.

What started as an April Fool’s joke turned into a real menu item after fans demanded it. The Za’Co — a folded, taco-style pizza — was tested at select locations earlier this year, and the response was so overwhelming that it’s now going nationwide (at all &pizza shops) as a weekly Tuesday special.

Each Tuesday, guests can get a flight of three Za’Cos (in any combination) for just $10, including:

The Dirty Bird – Spicy buffalo chicken, jalapeños, ranch, blue cheese

– Spicy buffalo chicken, jalapeños, ranch, blue cheese American Honey – Sweet heat with hot honey, cup-and-char pepperoni, goat cheese, red pepper flakes

– Sweet heat with hot honey, cup-and-char pepperoni, goat cheese, red pepper flakes Elote Loco – Roasted corn, grilled onion, elote sauce (fan-favorite, back by popular demand)

It’s a bold mash-up that’s right on trend with flavor-first comfort food, and the brand is leaning into the fun with a weekly ritual that flips Taco Tuesday on its head.