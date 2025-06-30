&pizza today dropped its newest summer item: Piña Colada Knots, available now for a limited time at all locations.

These fluffy, golden knots are baked to perfection, packed with juicy pineapple, and finished with a rich coconut drizzle and toasted flakes. It’s basically a tropical vacation… that fits in your hand. And at just $6, it’s the most delicious way to beat the heat.

Serving summer vibes in every bite, Piña Colada Knots are the latest craveable creation from &pizza—a brand known for breaking the rules, pushing boundaries, and crafting unexpected, must-try flavors. Whether it’s dill pickles on pizza or knots inspired by your favorite beach drink, &pizza is always looking for ways to surprise and delight.