&pizza, a mission-driven, culture-focused pizza concept dedicated to better flavor, quality ingredients and societal betterment, announced the launch of two new pies and the return of one of its most popular fan favorites to ever grace its menu.

New to &pizza’s rotating Limited Time Pie (LTP) lineup is the new Elote Loco pie. Bolder than your opinionated mother-in-law six margaritas deep, the Elote Loco is topped with fire-roasted corn, grilled onion, cotija cheese and finished with elote sauce. Even crazier than the idea of putting corn on pizza is the fact that the Elote Loco is only available for a limited time, departing menus on July 4. Also new to the menu, but claiming a permanent spot, is a pie that’s so outrageous it will undoubtedly force guests to exercise control over how many times they order it, especially those with a weak spot for the flavors of the DMV. &pizza’s new Bubba Mambo pie starts with a creamy parm-romano sauce and shredded mozzarella, with layers of savory grilled onions and crisp green bell peppers, but it’s the pie’s Old Bay seasoned shrimp, hearty Italian sausage and Capital City Mambo drizzle that will likely push palates over the edge.

“We are dedicated to bringing back pies and ingredients that have been missed by our fans,” says Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “From classic hits to new head turning creations and going all-in on community engagement efforts, &pizza is back with an unwavering commitment to our roots. We’re also excited for this badass, flavorful collab with Capital City, one of D.C.’s hottest brands. While our new Bubba Mambo pie is the first on our menu to feature their legendary Mambo sauce, we may have a few new tricks up our sleeves that &pizza and Capital City Mambo Sauce fans will love.”

Back by popular demand, &pizza is proud to announce the triumphant return of one of its fan favorites: the Moonstruck. A pie that dazzles with its luxurious blend of flavors, the Moonstruck is made with a rich mushroom truffle sauce and fresh mozzarella, topped with savory grilled onions and earthy mushrooms. Creamy goat cheese adds depth, and the pie is artfully finished with a fig balsamic drizzle and a hint of truffle oil. The Moonstruck delivers a sophisticated, gourmet experience, making each bite a celebration of its long-awaited return. All three pies are now available at &pizza’s 55 East Coast locationsfor a suggested price of $13.99.

“One thing that really gets us going at &pizza is how crazy our loyal guests get when it comes to our pies,” says Joe Fahey, Senior Director of Culinary for &pizza. “Unfortunately, global supply chain challenges required us to make some tough decisions when it came to our menu, like removing pies due to the fact that ingredients, such as our fig balsamic drizzle, were simply unavailable. We know we broke a lot of hearts by removing the Moonstruck and fig balsamic, but we have been diligently working toward bringing it back and better than ever. I’m so proud to say that the Moonstruck is back and here to stay.”

Guests can now join &pizza’s ‘Dead Presidents Club,’ where loyalists can earn and redeem &coins and receive surprise and delight promotions, offers and freebies. Available on iOS and Android, &pizza’s ‘Dead Presidents Club’ app is the brand’s digital high five, a place to show the love for its guests in a variety of ways – from complimentary pies for sign up and offers that will make you delightfully scratch your head. Mysterious by design, &pizza’s ‘Dead Presidents Club’ will keep loyalists wondering what will happen next.

&pizza is pizza’s future. Mission-driven to create a more socially conscious, culture-carrying community, &pizza is not ‘Big Pizza,’ and proud to be so. More than just a better flavor, quality ingredients kind of pizza shop, &pizza leads with real actions and an unwavering commitment to being more; so, expect more.