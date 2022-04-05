Pizza My Heart Offering Plant-Based Pepperoni

In honor of Earth Day (April 22), Pizza My Heart has partnered with Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni to encourage people to give plant-based pizza a try. Starting on Monday, April 11 and going through Sunday, May 8, guests can receive $5 off a large, $4 off a medium, or $3 off of a small Vegan Sur pizza, or any build-your-own pizza topped with Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni.

Eating plant-based is one of the biggest impacts you can make to lower your individual carbon footprint. According to Earthday.org, going vegan for two-thirds of your meals can cut food-related carbon emissions by 60 percent.

“Pizza My Heart first introduced plant-based, vegan pizza options two years ago. We added Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni to our Vegan Sur pizza as a permanent menu item in April 2021, and it has been a leading seller ever since,” says Chuck Hammers, Ownder/President (aka, “The Big Cheese”) at Pizza My Heart. “The plant-based pepperoni has an authentic, bold taste that adds depth to any of our pizza offerings.”

Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni is the first pepperoni alternative to be made with pea protein. It provides the same amount of protein per serving as traditional pepperoni, but with half of the sodium, fat, and saturated fat of meat-based pepperoni. It is also non-GMO and contains no artificial flavors.

The Vegan Sur Pizza is made with 40 cloves of roasted garlic, Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, vegan sausage, green onions, and plant-based mozzarella.