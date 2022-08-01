Pizza Ranch Kick Starts Growth in First Half of 2022

Pizza Ranch announced it has accelerated its growth in the first half of 2022, signing a total of eight new agreement deals, bringing the total of units in stages of development to 17. To date, Pizza Ranch currently operates 211 locations across 14 states with plans to expand their footprint in key growth markets throughout the Midwest including Arkansas, Tennessee, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Montana, Wyoming and Missouri.

Consistent growth has been a Pizza Ranch staple, as the brand has become a beacon of community involvement, family outings and legendary food. With the comeback of family outings, Pizza Ranch’s FunZone arcade revenues were up 72 percent in the first half of 2022. FunZone Arcades, which are owned, operated, and franchised by Pizza Ranch, debuted a total of 10 new locations in Q1 and Q2. Additionally, the brand is slated to open 7 new FunZone Arcades by the end of the year.

“It is great see the growth and success Pizza Ranch has accomplished in just the first half of 2022. It makes me excited for what the future holds,” said Adrie Groeneweg, founder and president of Pizza Ranch. “In addition to our company’s success in growth and revenue, we are also proud of Pizza Ranch’s strong return to community involvement initiatives this year. We’ve raised more than $340,000 through our ongoing philanthropic programs such as Community Impact Nights, RiseNight gift card fundraisers and Pizza Ranch and Coca-Cola’s Annual Service From The Heart College Scholarship."

As the brand continues to develop in key markets, Pizza Ranch is in the midst of aggressive expansion and is looking to add well-capitalized candidates to bring additional restaurants and FunZone Arcades to key markets within Arkansas, Tennessee, Kansas, Nebraska, Indiana, Oklahoma, Montana, Wyoming and Missouri.