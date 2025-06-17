&pizza, a mission-driven, culture focused pizza concept dedicated to better flavor, quality ingredients and societal betterment, today announced its first D.C. franchisee, I WILL PIZZA. Coming just two months after the brand announced its intentions to franchise, I WILL PIZZA has acquired three of &pizza’s restaurants in Washington, D.C. including Navy Yard, U Street, and H Street, which was the first to open back in 2012.

Founded by local Washington, D.C. entrepreneur, Isaiah Williams, I WILL PIZZA is backed by more than 30 years of restaurant industry experience in both the quick service and fast casual sectors. Williams, a former NCAA football standout at the University of Arizona and University of Virginia – Lynchburg, is passionate about building businesses and keeping jobs that contribute to the local economy, in the District.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Isaiah to the &pizza family and are looking forward to seeing his team flourish here in D.C.,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “Since we announced franchising, we’ve fielded an incredible amount of interest from entrepreneurs like Isaiah that see the potential behind the brand and the opportunities for growth. The momentum’s contagious, and we’re close to finalizing several deals right now to sell additional locations and are having deep discussions with operators looking to develop in new markets. Stay tuned, there’s a lot more to come.”

Franchising will play a significant role in &pizza’s strategy to reach its goal of hitting 300 units by the end of the decade. In addition to focusing on selling its existing corporate owned locations, &pizza will be engaging with operators that are looking to help the brand expand its footprint and develop in markets outside of the East Coast where the brand has been building over the last 12 years.

“As a Washingtonian, it’s hard not to know &pizza,” said Isaiah Williams, founder of I WILL PIZZA. “I’ve been watching this brand for quite some time, and in addition to being drawn to its energy and vibe, I’m perhaps most moved by the philanthropy and activism that’s been at the heart of &pizza since it first opened the doors of its H street location back in 2012. I’m looking forward to growing with the brand and working alongside Mike and his team as they bring more entrepreneurs to the system and under the &pizza umbrella.”

&pizza is pizza’s future. Mission-driven to create a more socially conscious, culture-carrying community, &pizza is not ‘Big Pizza,’ and proud to be so. More than just a better flavor, quality ingredients kind of pizza shop, &pizza leads with real actions and an unwavering commitment to being more; so, expect more.