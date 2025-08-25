Sure, the autumnal equinox technically marks the official start of fall, but let’s real – the true kickoff to the season begins when pumpkin spice starts landing on menus. One of the most iconic flavors of all time, consumers anticipate its return every year, and today, &pizza officially put the PSL on notice with something that will leave pumpkin lovers drooling – introducing the Pumpkin Spice Knots.

No one does sweet and savory quite like &pizza, and its new Pumpkin Spice Knots were created to deliver on that promise, and then some. Wrapped inside of its legendary dough is a warm pumpkin spice filling, and once out of the oven, they’re finished with a sweet vanilla icing and a healthy dash of powdered sugar that will have everyone ready to don their plaid flannels, denim and UGG boots. The new Pumpkin Spice Knots will be available for a limited time while supplies last for $6 at all &pizza locations.

“Let’s be honest, brands hang their hats on pumpkin spice every year, but it’s a rinse and repeat cycle that’s become mundane at best,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “Boring and expected are a death sentence, so we decided to do something about it. We don’t tip toe around trends – we hijack them.”

&pizza is pizza’s future. Mission-driven to create a more socially conscious, culture-carrying community, &pizza is not ‘Big Pizza,’ and proud to be so. More than just a better flavor, quality ingredients kind of pizza shop, &pizza leads with real actions and an unwavering commitment to being more; so, expect more.

