With inflationary measures and tariff uncertainty forcing consumers to pay more for literally just about everything, &pizza decided to act and remove its own pizza from the list. Today, in a head-turning move following some deep reflection on its menu, the brand announced that it has slashed its pricing across the board – no questions asked.

In addition to dialing back prices, the brand has also simplified the way guests order their favorite pies, knots, drinks and desserts. Now under a category called The Basics are the brand’s Cheese and White pies, as well as a new one-topping, one drizzle option, each of which will be just $10. For the creatives and daring, all of &pizza’s specialty and limited time pies, as well as Craft Yo Self (CYO) options where guests can create their own recipe and toss everything but the kitchen sink at it, are now under a category called The Hits, and have been reduced to just $12. The brand is also extending savings on all knots, which are now just $6, canned sodas which are now just $2 and craveable chocolate chunk or sugar cookies for that post pie finish, which have been reduced to just a dollar.

“We decided to do something that other chains are simply afraid to do – we called ourselves out for being overpriced, and decided to cut the BS and prices,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “We won’t be like the rest of the industry that masquerades about providing ‘value’ with a holier-than-thou vibe, while at the same time quietly raising prices. Will this move win us a Nobel Peace Prize? Our magic eight ball says unlikely, but we’re confident that it’s the right thing to do and at the very least, a small gesture to our guests letting them know we have their backs.”

The pricing move also comes on the heels of the brand’s new $7 half cheese pie and drink combo. Available from open to 4PM daily at all locations, the combo has helped the brand drive significant traffic and capture more of the lunch hour since it was introduced earlier this spring. Delivering unmatched bang for the buck, for the $7 price tag, consumers can also enjoy a complimentary topping and drizzle.

