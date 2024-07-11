This Saturday, July 13th, &pizza is celebrating its 12th birthday by rolling back prices to 2012! All &pizza pies at all locations will be just $8.64—the same price as when the brand first opened its doors on H Street 12 years ago.

This special pricing is &pizza’s way of thanking its loyal customers and celebrating their continued support. The year 2024 is significant for &pizza, not only marking its 12th anniversary but also representing a pivotal year in the fast-casual sector. Earlier this year, the brand welcomed new CEO Mike Burns, who is dedicated to returning &pizza to its roots with its rebellious branding, employee-first policies, and unique menu offerings. Under Mike Burns’ leadership, the company has undergone significant changes, including a complete tech stack overhaul and the relaunch of its website, mobile app, loyalty program, and point-of-sale systems across all locations.