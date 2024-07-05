&pizza, a mission-driven, culture-focused pizza concept dedicated to better flavor, quality ingredients and societal betterment, today declared that it’s officially a Hot Grill Summer with the unveil of its latest limited time pies (LTP) – the Glizzy McGuire and Sun’s Out Buns Out. With ingredients that scream Merica ‘till the last bite, these pies were tailor made for a July 4th entrance and are guaranteed to have guests sprouting mullets by the time they’re done stuffing their faces.

The hot dog; the frankfurter; the wiener; or more passionately referred to as the “glizzy” by the people, is the star of the show with &pizza’s new Glizzy McGuire pie. Built on &pizza’s legendary creamy parm romano base and shredded mozzarella, the pie is not for the faint of heart! Loaded with hot dogs, the Glizzy McGuire is also paired with a generous helping of jalapeños, chili, diced onion and shredded cheddar. For good measure and to make you think you’ve literally just been handed gold by a grill master at a backyard BBQ, the Glizzy McGuire is finished with a mustard drizzle that may likely have guests ordering seconds before they’re through with the last slice.

For cheeseburger fanatics, &pizza’s Sun’s Out Buns Out LTP could potentially be a problem and lead to some counseling in the very near future! Also built off the same parm romano and shredded mozzarella base as the Glizzy McGuire, the Sun’s Out Buns Out takes a perfected cheeseburger and lays it out on &pizza’s mouthwatering crust. Combining chunks of hamburger surrounded by grilled onion, grape tomatoes, shredded lettuce and dill pickles the pie is finished with a dash of sesame seeds and a drizzle of &pizza’s secret burger sauce, something so good guests are likely to try and reverse engineer the recipe at home.

“It’s safe to say that we’re not afraid to go big and have a little fun with our rotating LTP menu – the response we’re getting is proof that the approach is working,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “Our Elote Loco pie that we debuted back in April was our most popular LTP ever – the demand shattered our expectations and based on what we’re hearing across our social media channels, we may have a bit of an uprising now that it’s departed from the menu. That’s why we create LTPs though, they have to be good enough to be missed. The new Glizzy McGuire and Sun’s Out Buns Out will have them all jumping on the Hot Grill Summer bandwagon with &pizza.”

The Glizzy McGuire and Sun’s Out Buns Out are now available for a suggested price of $13.99, with the option of gluten-free dough for an extra $3.25.

Guests can also now join &pizza’s new ‘Dead Presidents Club,’ where loyalists can earn and redeem &coins and receive surprise and delight promotions, offers and freebies. Available on iOS and Android, &pizza’s ‘Dead Presidents Club’ app is the brand’s digital high five, a place to show the love for its guests in a variety of ways – from complimentary pies for sign up, celebrating birthdays and offers that will make you delightfully scratch your head. Mysterious by design, &pizza’s ‘Dead Presidents Club’ will keep loyalists wondering what will happen next.

