&pizza, a mission-driven, culture-focused pizza concept known for its bold flavors and innovative offerings, unveiled its new Popper Pepper Pie and Popper Pepper Knots. Proof that it’s no slacker when it comes to culinary creations that laugh in the face of ordinary, these new offerings were inspired by what many have hailed as de facto utilitarian gameday appetizer – the jalapeño popper.

Served over &pizza’s iconic parm-Romano base and layers of mozzarella cheese, the Popper Pepper pie pairs jalapeños with crispy chopped bacon for an addicting spicy crunch. If that weren’t enough for tastebuds, the Popper Pepper pie is finished with a cream cheese drizzle presenting the ultimate crave-worthy combination of flavors. For those looking for a smaller bite, the Popper Pepper Knots take these bold flavors and transform them into sharable, dippable knots that pack the same punch.

“We wanted to come out swinging and start the year off with something that would be a conversation starter, and at wallet friendly price point, and we did exactly that,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “Hats off to our culinary team for bringing this one out of the oven – it’s next level and indicative of what’s to come from &pizza this year.”

The Popper Pepper Pie will be available for $10.99, with the option to add gluten-free dough for an extra $3.25. Guests can also snag the Popper Pepper Knots for just $6.99. Both will be available for a limited time at all &pizza locations across the East Coast.

Guests can join &pizza’s ‘Dead Presidents Club,’ where loyalists can earn and redeem &coins and receive surprise and delight promotions, offers and freebies. Available on iOS and Android, &pizza’s loyalty & mobile order app is the brand’s digital high five, a place to show the love for its guests in a variety of ways – from complimentary pies for sign up and offers that will make you delightfully scratch your head. Mysterious by design, &pizza’s ‘Dead Presidents Club’ will keep loyalists wondering what will happen next.

