Pizza World, a fast-growing franchise brand with locations across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Florida, has completed the rollout of a unified restaurant management platform across 14 stores, with plans to reach 26 by the end of 2026.

Founded as a family-owned and operated pizza company, Pizza World is focused on quality customer service and fresh, gourmet-quality ingredients. The brand offers an elevated dine-in experience as well as delivery, featuring pizzas made with never-frozen dough, subs, salads and wings — all served with a commitment to community and value.

After transitioning from its previous POS provider in mid-2023, Pizza World standardized on the new system to simplify operations and position itself for long-term growth. The platform enables franchisees to manage online ordering, loyalty, delivery, inventory, labor, and marketing in one place — improving consistency and control across locations.

Faster Training, Smoother Operations

The new system has cut order-taking training from days to minutes. Managers also save hours each week using built-in scheduling tools and automated shift reminders, helping teams stay on track during peak hours.

Smarter Marketing and Delivery Management

With integrated email, SMS and push-notification tools, Pizza World runs targeted campaigns such as double-point Mondays and customized coupons. Real-time driver tracking and handheld payment tools have improved delivery accountability, reduced fraud and lowered insurance costs.

With 14 locations now live and 12 more in development, Pizza World plans to continue its national expansion while using enterprise-level analytics to maintain quality and profitability across every franchise.